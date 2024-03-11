Previous
An Invitation to Spring by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 998

An Invitation to Spring

Spring weather is back today, and the snow crocuses are blooming! (Their name comes from the fact that this variety blooms early, sometimes even when snow is still on the ground!)
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful colours
March 11th, 2024  
Peter ace
Very pretty capture Heather:)
March 11th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Such cheerful colours they brighten up anyone's day don't they
March 11th, 2024  
