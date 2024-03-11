Sign up
Previous
Photo 998
An Invitation to Spring
Spring weather is back today, and the snow crocuses are blooming! (Their name comes from the fact that this variety blooms early, sometimes even when snow is still on the ground!)
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th March 2024 5:32am
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
snow crocuses
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful colours
March 11th, 2024
Peter
ace
Very pretty capture Heather:)
March 11th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Such cheerful colours they brighten up anyone's day don't they
March 11th, 2024
