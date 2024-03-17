Previous
Scilla in Bud by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1004

Scilla in Bud

Just a few scilla in bud to remind us that spring is indeed on the way (despite cold winds and snow flurries today)

And thank you to those who confirmed that hellebores are also known as Christmas rose. I love how we learn new things from each other :)
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely find and a beautiful blue little flower when they open !
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise