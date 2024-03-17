Sign up
Scilla in Bud
Just a few scilla in bud to remind us that spring is indeed on the way (despite cold winds and snow flurries today)
And thank you to those who confirmed that hellebores are also known as Christmas rose. I love how we learn new things from each other :)
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th March 2024 4:03am
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
scilla
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely find and a beautiful blue little flower when they open !
March 17th, 2024
