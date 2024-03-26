Previous
Yellow Promises by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1013

Yellow Promises

Forsythia in bud- can't wait for them to open- a sure sign of spring!
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
277% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely to see - mine are in full bloom at the moment !
March 26th, 2024  
Heather ace
@beryl Ooh, make me envious, Beryl! (But my time will come :)
March 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@365projectorgheatherb You will benefit from the glorious yellow , when mine will well and truly be over !
March 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
How lovely - always a cheerful sight.
March 26th, 2024  
