Spring is Back! by 365projectorgheatherb
Spring is Back!

After a little interruption, spring is back!
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Wendy Stout ace
Beautiful colours
March 25th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
I can feel the sun on the crocuses,hope you are enjoying it too Heather
March 25th, 2024  
Heather ace
@wendystout @365projectorgjoworboys Thank you Wendy and Jo! And yes, I'm enjoying the sun immensely! :)
March 25th, 2024  
