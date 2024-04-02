Sign up
Previous
Photo 1020
A Pocket of Spring
Wind, cold temperatures, rain, and even snow are on the way, but I'm holding on to this pocket of spring I came across today.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
4
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1020
photos
64
followers
27
following
279% complete
View this month »
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
2nd April 2024 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
tulip
,
scilla
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty!
April 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely and Spring-like , Love the pop of red amongst the blue's and greens - shame that you are into another bout of wintery spells again !
April 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
I know, Beryl! Every time this happens, we say, "This is the last." So...fingers crossed this one really is the last! :)
April 2nd, 2024
