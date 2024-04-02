Previous
A Pocket of Spring by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1020

A Pocket of Spring

Wind, cold temperatures, rain, and even snow are on the way, but I'm holding on to this pocket of spring I came across today.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty!
April 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely and Spring-like , Love the pop of red amongst the blue's and greens - shame that you are into another bout of wintery spells again !
April 2nd, 2024  
Heather ace
@beryl I know, Beryl! Every time this happens, we say, "This is the last." So...fingers crossed this one really is the last! :)
April 2nd, 2024  
