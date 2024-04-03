Previous
A Dappled Blue Carpet by 365projectorgheatherb
A Dappled Blue Carpet

Scilla- the long view- creating a dappled blue carpet in early spring. (Lots of rain today, but no snow...yet)
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Heather ace
@wendyfrost- Hi Wendy- this may give you an idea of a field of scilla :)
April 3rd, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful - are they similar to bluebells?
April 3rd, 2024  
Heather ace
@jeremyccc Hi Jeremy. Some people do call these bluebells, but they are a little different. When bluebells come out, I'll try to post a picture to show the difference.
April 3rd, 2024  
