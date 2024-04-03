Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1021
A Dappled Blue Carpet
Scilla- the long view- creating a dappled blue carpet in early spring. (Lots of rain today, but no snow...yet)
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1021
photos
64
followers
27
following
279% complete
View this month »
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
3rd April 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
scilla
Heather
ace
@wendyfrost-
Hi Wendy- this may give you an idea of a field of scilla :)
April 3rd, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful - are they similar to bluebells?
April 3rd, 2024
Heather
ace
@jeremyccc
Hi Jeremy. Some people do call these bluebells, but they are a little different. When bluebells come out, I'll try to post a picture to show the difference.
April 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close