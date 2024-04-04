Previous
Rays of Sunshine by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1022

Rays of Sunshine

Another cold drizzly day, but forsythia is starting to bloom like rays of sunshine.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Ah lovely. I noticed my first bud today.
April 4th, 2024  
Heather ace
@tinley23 Wonderful! Spring is well underway now!
April 4th, 2024  
KWind ace
Lovely dof!
April 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - it really gives a ray of sunshine whatever the weather !
April 4th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Lovely soft capture Heather. Ours is nearly over
April 4th, 2024  
