It's Here Somewhere- Got It! by 365projectorgheatherb
It's Here Somewhere- Got It!

A spring robin moving in for the kill.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super close-up of your Robin and the worm ! Its amazing how they find grubs and worms while foraging in the lawns and gardens ! fav
April 5th, 2024  
