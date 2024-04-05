Sign up
Photo 1023
It's Here Somewhere- Got It!
A spring robin moving in for the kill.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
1
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1023
photos
64
followers
27
following
280% complete
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
robin
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super close-up of your Robin and the worm ! Its amazing how they find grubs and worms while foraging in the lawns and gardens ! fav
April 5th, 2024
