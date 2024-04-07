Sign up
Photo 1025
Field of Dreams
A patch of scilla- a perfect place to sit and reflect (or to talk on the phone)
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
blue
,
candid
,
scilla
,
back alley
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely to find this patch of scilla bathed here in sunlight while the rest of the world is in silhouette ! Nice one Heather !
April 7th, 2024
