Previous
Field of Dreams by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1025

Field of Dreams

A patch of scilla- a perfect place to sit and reflect (or to talk on the phone)
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to find this patch of scilla bathed here in sunlight while the rest of the world is in silhouette ! Nice one Heather !
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise