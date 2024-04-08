Previous
Who Took the Sun Away?!
Who Took the Sun Away?!

A male red-winged blackbird displaying his full shoulder regalia after the solar eclipse today (99.8% here in Toronto, but it was cloudy most of the time)
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks to be very vocal with beak wide open ! Such a super shot Heather ! Fav. So you did experience the solar eclipse did you - quite exciting I should think !
