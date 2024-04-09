Sign up
Photo 1027
Any Day Now
I visit this spot regularly, waiting for the quince to bloom amid the forsythia. Any day now, I imagine.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley
ace
So lovely. My forsythia is nowhere near in bloom yet
April 9th, 2024
Heather
ace
@tinley23
Hi Lesley. This puzzles me because here forsythia comes out before other blossoms. But for you, it seems you have had blossoms come and go already. Hmm. I'm not knowledgeable at all about plants- this is just what I have observed. Maybe
@beryl
Beryl can sort this out for us.
April 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely ! my forsythia is at the end of blooming and lovely fresh green leaves shooting ! The quince is such a pretty flower !
April 9th, 2024
Peter
ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured in lovely detail Heather:)
April 9th, 2024
