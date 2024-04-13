Previous
Duped! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1031

Duped!

Despite the name (assuming the squirrel can read), Nutella is not really nutty. Duped!
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
LOL
April 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha, ha !! he does not look amused !!!!
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise