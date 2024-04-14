Previous
Spring Beckons by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1032

Spring Beckons

A bee working away on the scilla- my first sighting of a bee this spring!
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
A bee and glorious sunshine too! Spring has definitely arrived for you Heather
April 14th, 2024  
