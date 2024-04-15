Previous
Spring! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1033

Spring!

Nothing says "spring" like tulips!
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - "When its Spring time again, Tulips from Amsterdam" comes to mind !!
April 15th, 2024  
Heather ace
@beryl I'm not familiar with this song, Beryl, but I just listened to it on YouTube. Nice! And how perfect!
April 16th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Beautiful just love tulips , we played Tip Toe through the tulips at our wedding lol
April 16th, 2024  
Heather ace
@Dawn Ha! That one I know, Dawn! What fun!
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise