Previous
Photo 1033
Spring!
Nothing says "spring" like tulips!
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
4
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1033
photos
65
followers
27
following
283% complete
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th April 2024 6:28am
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - "When its Spring time again, Tulips from Amsterdam" comes to mind !!
April 15th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
I'm not familiar with this song, Beryl, but I just listened to it on YouTube. Nice! And how perfect!
April 16th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Beautiful just love tulips , we played Tip Toe through the tulips at our wedding lol
April 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
@Dawn
Ha! That one I know, Dawn! What fun!
April 16th, 2024
