Summer Light by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1127

Summer Light

Early evening with cooler temperatures and a light breeze- perfect for a sit in the summer light. The pigeons and sparrow think so too :-)
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

