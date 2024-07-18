Sign up
Summer Light
Early evening with cooler temperatures and a light breeze- perfect for a sit in the summer light. The pigeons and sparrow think so too :-)
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
bench
,
summer
,
candid
