A Stand-In for a Monarch by 365projectorgheatherb
A Stand-In for a Monarch

There were so many red admiral butterflies feasting on this butterfly bush today. They are pretty but I'm waiting for the monarchs to pay a visit.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , butterfly do love the nectar on the buddleia !! Lovely bokeh in the background ! fav
July 18th, 2024  
