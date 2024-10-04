Sign up
Photo 1205
A Nice Spot
A sugar maple starting to turn makes a nice spot to sit and read.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
candid
Lesley
ace
It really does. Very pretty
October 4th, 2024
