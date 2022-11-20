Previous
Hydrangea in its first flower starting to show by Dawn
91 / 365

Hydrangea in its first flower starting to show

Thanking everyone for helping my photo of A pumping sea make both Tp and Pp always such a thrill 😍
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Judith Johnson
Very pretty
November 19th, 2022  
Heather ace
A beautiful close-up with those gorgeous pinks filling your frame! Fav
November 19th, 2022  
Dawn ace
@busylady Thanking you Judith 😊

@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for fav 😊
November 19th, 2022  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Beautiful hydrangea.
November 19th, 2022  
