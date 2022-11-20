Sign up
Previous
Next
91 / 365
Hydrangea in its first flower starting to show
Thanking everyone for helping my photo of A pumping sea make both Tp and Pp always such a thrill 😍
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1804
photos
106
followers
109
following
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Clouds fauna and Fun
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
20th November 2022 11:15am
Judith Johnson
Very pretty
November 19th, 2022
Heather
ace
A beautiful close-up with those gorgeous pinks filling your frame! Fav
November 19th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@busylady
Thanking you Judith 😊
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanking you Heather and for fav 😊
November 19th, 2022
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Beautiful hydrangea.
November 19th, 2022
