142 / 365

Two Keruru flew in yesterday late afternoon taken from your front deck not often do you get two together

7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Dawn

Mags
Very nice capture.
October 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Good to see them together but great that you were able to capture them both.
October 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Nice
October 6th, 2023  
