147 / 365
Rain drop on a fruit tree
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Dawn
Dawn
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and flowers trees and dogs
Casablanca
Nice minimal silhouette
January 4th, 2024
Suzanne
Wow, Dawn, that's great
January 4th, 2024
Olwynne
Wonderful
January 4th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Superb!
January 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
What a great silhouette.
January 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Nice
January 4th, 2024
