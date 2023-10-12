Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
146 / 365
Mintee , do one must do others .
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2418
photos
164
followers
124
following
40% complete
View this month »
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Latest from all albums
1368
143
144
1369
1370
145
1371
146
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Birds and flowers trees and dogs
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
10th October 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
katy
ace
OOOh I really like this one with thedark backgroundso that all we see is her white bits!
October 11th, 2023
Heather
ace
What a fabulous portrait of Mintee, Dawn! I love how her shiny dark brown eyes and her white muzzle break through the surrounding black! Super reflection, too! Fav!
October 11th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a fabulous capture!
October 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy it is better than I’d hoped
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanking you Heather and for fav
@carole_sandford
Thanking you Carole and for fav
October 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
So cute!
October 11th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Sweet shot.
October 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for fav
@carole_sandford Thanking you Carole and for fav