Mintee , do one must do others . by Dawn
146 / 365

Mintee , do one must do others .

12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Photo Details

katy ace
OOOh I really like this one with thedark backgroundso that all we see is her white bits!
October 11th, 2023  
Heather ace
What a fabulous portrait of Mintee, Dawn! I love how her shiny dark brown eyes and her white muzzle break through the surrounding black! Super reflection, too! Fav!
October 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a fabulous capture!
October 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Thanking you Katy it is better than I’d hoped

@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for fav

@carole_sandford Thanking you Carole and for fav
October 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
So cute!
October 11th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Sweet shot.
October 11th, 2023  
