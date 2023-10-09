Previous
A narly old Pōhutukawa tree trunk by Dawn
143 / 365

A narly old Pōhutukawa tree trunk

9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Mags
Whoa! That is one gnarly tree.
October 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
What a wonderful gnarled old tree.
October 8th, 2023  
katy
You aren't wrong. I have never seen anything so gnarly. You did a great job of showing off its textures
October 8th, 2023  
Heather
Amazing! A great capture of these twists and knots!
October 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
October 8th, 2023  
Dorothy
What great tree. Wonder how old it is?
October 8th, 2023  
John Falconer
Well spotted.
October 8th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
My- that is one twisted trunk! It's beautiful in an ancient way- good eye to photograph it!
October 8th, 2023  
