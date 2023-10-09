Sign up
Previous
143 / 365
A narly old Pōhutukawa tree trunk
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
8
0
Views
12
Comments
8
8
Album
Birds and flowers trees and dogs
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
8th October 2023 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Whoa! That is one gnarly tree.
October 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful gnarled old tree.
October 8th, 2023
katy
ace
You aren't wrong. I have never seen anything so gnarly. You did a great job of showing off its textures
October 8th, 2023
Heather
ace
Amazing! A great capture of these twists and knots!
October 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 8th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
What great tree. Wonder how old it is?
October 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
October 8th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
My- that is one twisted trunk! It's beautiful in an ancient way- good eye to photograph it!
October 8th, 2023
