Previous
140 / 365
Fuschia arborescens commonly known as the Fuschia tree taken in my garden
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
10
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
A little more about myself ,I live in a very small rural community in the Far North , North Island NZ. We had our 25th Wedding...
2392
photos
160
followers
121
following
38% complete
Views
17
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and flowers
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
September 27th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
So vivid, clever edit
September 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful rich pink.
September 27th, 2023
katy
ace
The color is fantastic and I love the way you have chosen to present this
September 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
Fabulous colour filling your frame and a wonderful edit, too! Fav
September 27th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nice focus
September 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great collage and beautiful color
September 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags
@busylady
Thanking you Judith
@wakelys
Thanking you Susan
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy
September 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanking you Heather and for fav
@seattlite
Thanking you Gloria
@corinnec
Thanking you Corinne and for fav
September 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful pinks and a clever diptych.
September 27th, 2023
