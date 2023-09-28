Previous
Fuschia arborescens commonly known as the Fuschia tree taken in my garden by Dawn
140 / 365

Fuschia arborescens commonly known as the Fuschia tree taken in my garden

28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
A little more about myself ,I live in a very small rural community in the Far North , North Island NZ. We had our 25th Wedding...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful color!
September 27th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
So vivid, clever edit
September 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful rich pink.
September 27th, 2023  
katy ace
The color is fantastic and I love the way you have chosen to present this
September 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
Fabulous colour filling your frame and a wonderful edit, too! Fav
September 27th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nice focus
September 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great collage and beautiful color
September 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags

@busylady Thanking you Judith

@wakelys Thanking you Susan

@grammyn Thanking you Katy
September 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for fav

@seattlite Thanking you Gloria

@corinnec Thanking you Corinne and for fav
September 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful pinks and a clever diptych.
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise