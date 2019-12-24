Sign up
Photo 2682
Christmas Eve breakfast
My mother has several fruit trees. This crab apple is covered in dried fruit, which a lone starling found particularly nice for a bit of Christmas Eve breakfast.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th December 2019 11:16am
Tags
bird
,
starling
,
april-birds
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!!
December 25th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
a wonderful capture, Merry Christmas to you and yours April :-)
December 25th, 2019
julia
ace
The light is catching his feathers nicely .. great shot..
December 25th, 2019
