Christmas Eve breakfast by aecasey
Christmas Eve breakfast

My mother has several fruit trees. This crab apple is covered in dried fruit, which a lone starling found particularly nice for a bit of Christmas Eve breakfast.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
734% complete

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!!
December 25th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
a wonderful capture, Merry Christmas to you and yours April :-)
December 25th, 2019  
julia ace
The light is catching his feathers nicely .. great shot..
December 25th, 2019  
