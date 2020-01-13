Sign up
Photo 2702
nearly three
Littlest granddaughter turns three this week. My oh my how time flies!
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th January 2020 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
april-toddler
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
jackie edwards
ace
Oh my I remember her coming into this world! You always capture those big blue eyes so well!
January 15th, 2020
Barb
ace
What a sweetheart! Beautiful portrait!
January 15th, 2020
JosieWhaley
ace
You nailed the focus on those beautiful baby blues. Great portrait.
January 15th, 2020
