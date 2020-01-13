Previous
nearly three by aecasey
Photo 2702

nearly three

Littlest granddaughter turns three this week. My oh my how time flies!
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

jackie edwards ace
Oh my I remember her coming into this world! You always capture those big blue eyes so well!
January 15th, 2020  
Barb ace
What a sweetheart! Beautiful portrait!
January 15th, 2020  
JosieWhaley ace
You nailed the focus on those beautiful baby blues. Great portrait.
January 15th, 2020  
