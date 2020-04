pink moon

With clear skies and a fair idea where the moon was rising I walked out to where I had a clear horizon to await the Super Moon. It had been windy all day, and there was a haze on the horizon, so I totally missed moon rise. It wasn't until the moon was well above the horizon, and we were moving into blue hour, before I even saw the moon. I trudged back home, labeling the event a dud, but then I decided I kind of liked this shot.