steers by aecasey
Photo 2778

steers

Just because ... I liked how their shapes stood out against the setting sun.
9th April 2020

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
761% complete

