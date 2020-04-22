Previous
yellow headed blackbird by aecasey
yellow headed blackbird

They are so loud and noisy that most of the other birds leave when they arrive. Still, they are so colorful to look at.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a lovely bird they are
April 24th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous bird. He looks beautiful against the blue sky.
April 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous looking bird.
April 24th, 2020  
