Photo 2791
yellow headed blackbird
They are so loud and noisy that most of the other birds leave when they arrive. Still, they are so colorful to look at.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
3
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3032
photos
250
followers
191
following
764% complete
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd April 2020 7:54am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
blackbird
,
april-birds
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a lovely bird they are
April 24th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous bird. He looks beautiful against the blue sky.
April 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous looking bird.
April 24th, 2020
