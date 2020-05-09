Sign up
Photo 2808
backside
In a wildlife workshop I took several years ago we were told to always get clear focus on the eyes and never take pictures of the backside. But look at those lines! I think a goldfinch dressed up for spring looks good from both sides.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
1
0
April
ace
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3050
photos
251
followers
191
following
769% complete
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2802
242
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th May 2020 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
goldfinch
,
april-birds
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
May 10th, 2020
