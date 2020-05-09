Previous
backside by aecasey
Photo 2808

backside

In a wildlife workshop I took several years ago we were told to always get clear focus on the eyes and never take pictures of the backside. But look at those lines! I think a goldfinch dressed up for spring looks good from both sides.
9th May 2020

April

Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
May 10th, 2020  
