new fawn

This little one was crossing the county road with its mom. As soon as she saw us she quickly moved into the barrow pit and into the field north of the road. The fawn, though, wouldn't leave the road. She came back, led it to the south, and once again crossed the barrow pit and moved into the field. Again, the fawn refused to leave the road. We got three shots before the fawn did just what it is supposed to do...it suddenly dropped to the ground and laid as flat as it could. We didn't stay long, as we really wanted mom to coax it away from the road. Cute little thing!