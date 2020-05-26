Previous
Next
new fawn by aecasey
Photo 2825

new fawn

This little one was crossing the county road with its mom. As soon as she saw us she quickly moved into the barrow pit and into the field north of the road. The fawn, though, wouldn't leave the road. She came back, led it to the south, and once again crossed the barrow pit and moved into the field. Again, the fawn refused to leave the road. We got three shots before the fawn did just what it is supposed to do...it suddenly dropped to the ground and laid as flat as it could. We didn't stay long, as we really wanted mom to coax it away from the road. Cute little thing!
26th May 2020 26th May 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise