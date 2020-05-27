Sign up
Photo 2826
you can't see me
Oh yes I can ...
27th May 2020
27th May 20
2
2
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3071
photos
251
followers
191
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th May 2020 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
fawn
,
pronghorn
Debra
ace
Awww, so sweet
May 28th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
precious little thing. so inherently smart!
May 28th, 2020
