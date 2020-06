Harold

You may remember Harold from earlier this year. He was a feral tomcat who was injured, so when we treated his injuries we had him neutered. He is now the happiest, most playful fellow and it brings a smile just to see what a difference neutering brought to his life. I had put this railing planter up thinking I would use it for vining petunias. Harold, though, prefers it as a bed, and I think it would be the death of any petunias I put in there. So, a bed it is.