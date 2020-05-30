Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2829
upland sandpiper
These sandpipers are often seen standing on fenceposts, as was this one until I stopped the car. It then flew into the tall grass where another one was waiting. Another bird for my May birding project!
30th May 2020
30th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3077
photos
252
followers
191
following
775% complete
View this month »
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
Latest from all albums
2823
2824
2825
248
2826
2827
2828
2829
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st May 2020 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sandpiper
,
april-birds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close