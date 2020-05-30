Previous
upland sandpiper by aecasey
Photo 2829

upland sandpiper

These sandpipers are often seen standing on fenceposts, as was this one until I stopped the car. It then flew into the tall grass where another one was waiting. Another bird for my May birding project!
