Photo 2849
allium
My quiet post-surgery recovery has not been quiet. My 93 year old mother has fallen ill, and is stubbornly refusing medical assistance. I have scant time to take out the camera, though it is so therapeutic.
19th June 2020
19th Jun 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3098
photos
248
followers
191
following
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th June 2020 7:09pm
flower
macro
wild
allium
30days
jackie edwards
ace
I'm so sorry about your mom. I will pray for her comfort. A perfect purple puff to make a bit of a cheery spot in your life😊
June 26th, 2020
