allium by aecasey
Photo 2849

allium

My quiet post-surgery recovery has not been quiet. My 93 year old mother has fallen ill, and is stubbornly refusing medical assistance. I have scant time to take out the camera, though it is so therapeutic.
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
780% complete

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
I'm so sorry about your mom. I will pray for her comfort. A perfect purple puff to make a bit of a cheery spot in your life😊
June 26th, 2020  
