Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2912
lying in wait
I was getting ready to mow down this patch of yarrow when the green mantis caught my eye. The yarrow stayed.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3162
photos
245
followers
182
following
797% complete
View this month »
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th August 2020 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
macro
,
mantis
,
praying mantis
Wylie
ace
Glad to hear his environment was protected!
August 23rd, 2020
Diana
ace
Good that it stayed :-)
August 23rd, 2020
haskar
ace
Well caught. Lovely creature.
August 23rd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Well spotted, and wonderful capture
August 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close