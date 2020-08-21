Previous
lying in wait by aecasey
lying in wait

I was getting ready to mow down this patch of yarrow when the green mantis caught my eye. The yarrow stayed.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Wylie ace
Glad to hear his environment was protected!
August 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Good that it stayed :-)
August 23rd, 2020  
haskar ace
Well caught. Lovely creature.
August 23rd, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Well spotted, and wonderful capture
August 23rd, 2020  
