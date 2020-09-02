Sign up
Photo 2924
dry thistle
Our summer has been hot and dry. Everything is covered in a light layer of dirt, and seed heads are not particularly plentiful. Found this small patch of thistle, though, with some nice nature patterns.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3176
photos
243
followers
181
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd September 2020 7:27pm
nature
fall
autumn
thistle
brown
seed
Suzie Townsend
ace
You managed to take something dead and dried up and make it beautiful! fav
September 5th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely!
September 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous, love the light and tones.
September 5th, 2020
