dry thistle by aecasey
dry thistle

Our summer has been hot and dry. Everything is covered in a light layer of dirt, and seed heads are not particularly plentiful. Found this small patch of thistle, though, with some nice nature patterns.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Suzie Townsend ace
You managed to take something dead and dried up and make it beautiful! fav
September 5th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely!
September 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
Gorgeous, love the light and tones.
September 5th, 2020  
