Photo 2926
checking in
Another of the little downey checking out this hole. It was nearing sunset, and there was little light so I had my exposure compensation pretty high. I lost a lot of color, but, then, how much color does a dead tree trunk have anyway!
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downey woodpecker
,
april-birds
