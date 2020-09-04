Previous
checking in by aecasey
checking in

Another of the little downey checking out this hole. It was nearing sunset, and there was little light so I had my exposure compensation pretty high. I lost a lot of color, but, then, how much color does a dead tree trunk have anyway!
4th September 2020

@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
