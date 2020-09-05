Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2927
gathering pollen
Sue challenged me to do a Tiny Subject. I shot this with an extension tube on my macro lens. It is a tiny bee tucked down into a dandelion gathering pollen.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
4
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3179
photos
243
followers
181
following
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th September 2020 9:40am
Tags
nature
,
bee
,
macro
,
dandelion
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-423
April
ace
Sue
@suez1e
I took my macro lens out with extension tubes and had a wander. There were lots of tiny bees visiting tiny flowers. This was my favorite.
September 7th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely.
September 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Pollen wonderland, fabulous macro.
September 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh look at the pollen clinging - beautiful shot
September 7th, 2020
