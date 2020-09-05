Previous
gathering pollen by aecasey
gathering pollen

Sue challenged me to do a Tiny Subject. I shot this with an extension tube on my macro lens. It is a tiny bee tucked down into a dandelion gathering pollen.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

April ace
Sue @suez1e I took my macro lens out with extension tubes and had a wander. There were lots of tiny bees visiting tiny flowers. This was my favorite.
September 7th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman
How lovely.
September 7th, 2020  
Diana
Pollen wonderland, fabulous macro.
September 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh look at the pollen clinging - beautiful shot
September 7th, 2020  
