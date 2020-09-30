Sign up
Photo 2952
lily's horse
Lily bought her first horse and is getting ready to ride in a gymkhana. She was out several nights this weeks practicing.
30th September 2020
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3205
photos
238
followers
178
following
809% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th September 2020 6:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
horse
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Good for her! Nice capture :-)
October 3rd, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful horse.
October 3rd, 2020
