Previous
Next
Jupiter and Saturn by aecasey
Photo 3031

Jupiter and Saturn

Documentary shots as Jupiter and Saturn move close together in anticipation of their conjunction. I'm just using my 70-300mm lens, so I can't really get Saturn's rings. Still, I can see some of Jupiter's moons, and that's not too bad.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Very cool! We are very clouded over at the moment.
December 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise