Photo 3032
closing in
Another documentary shot. They are getting closer! And ... Jupiter's moons have moved!! I really, really hope we have clear skies tomorrow evening.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
planets
,
conjunction
Milanie
ace
Wow!
December 21st, 2020
Wendy
ace
Super fantastic - sure hope it is clear for you tomorrow!!
December 21st, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Amazing how evident it was even with the naked eye...wishing for clear skies!
December 21st, 2020
Babs
ace
Oh wow amazing fav
December 21st, 2020
