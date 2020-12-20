Previous
closing in by aecasey
closing in

Another documentary shot. They are getting closer! And ... Jupiter's moons have moved!! I really, really hope we have clear skies tomorrow evening.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Milanie ace
Wow!
December 21st, 2020  
Wendy ace
Super fantastic - sure hope it is clear for you tomorrow!!
December 21st, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Amazing how evident it was even with the naked eye...wishing for clear skies!
December 21st, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh wow amazing fav
December 21st, 2020  
