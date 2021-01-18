Previous
Next
anvil by aecasey
Photo 3060

anvil

The farrier is here. I only got to spend about thirty minutes this morning, as I had an appointment. But ... he will be back tomorrow. So, more to follow.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Interesting perspective with the tools as the subject. I like this take!
January 21st, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, nice!
January 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise