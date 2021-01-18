Sign up
Photo 3060
anvil
The farrier is here. I only got to spend about thirty minutes this morning, as I had an appointment. But ... he will be back tomorrow. So, more to follow.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
2
1
ace
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3316
photos
232
followers
179
following
838% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th January 2021 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hammer
,
anvil
,
farrier
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Interesting perspective with the tools as the subject. I like this take!
January 21st, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, nice!
January 21st, 2021
