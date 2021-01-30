Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3072
not all corn
It was a beautiful, but cold, three days of frost on frost on frost. I love how pretty everything is decked out in white crystals. It's all gone now and everything looks so drab, though the warmer temperatures are nice.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3328
photos
233
followers
179
following
841% complete
View this month »
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th January 2021 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
frost
Jane Pittenger
ace
Gorgeous. I like how the rows lead the eye to the trees
February 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close