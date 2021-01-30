Previous
Next
not all corn by aecasey
Photo 3072

not all corn

It was a beautiful, but cold, three days of frost on frost on frost. I love how pretty everything is decked out in white crystals. It's all gone now and everything looks so drab, though the warmer temperatures are nice.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Gorgeous. I like how the rows lead the eye to the trees
February 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise