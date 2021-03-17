Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3113
power lines
The ground and sky blend together right now. Nice backdrop for the power lines that cross the pastures.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3369
photos
234
followers
179
following
852% complete
View this month »
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th March 2021 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
landscape
,
tower
,
pylon
,
power line
,
transmission tower
,
power pylon
,
transmission pylon
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Terrific image! I love the merging landscape and sky and the repetition of the structures intriguing shapes is very nice!
March 20th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful shot! I love the monochrome, and the simplicity of the lines.
March 20th, 2021
