yucca by aecasey
Photo 3207

yucca

The pastures are full of blooming yucca. Some have put on multiple stalks of flowers. I am guessing the plants like our unseasonably hot June.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
878% complete

Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot , love the flowers and also the meeting of these two.
June 25th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Marvelous details
June 25th, 2021  
