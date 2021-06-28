Sign up
Photo 3212
orb web
The evening light lit up this little spider's orb web.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3495
photos
235
followers
177
following
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd June 2021 7:12pm
Tags
nature
,
spider
,
web
Diana
ace
What a stunning find and shot, it almost looks like a cd.
July 2nd, 2021
