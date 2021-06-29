Previous
a splash of daisies by aecasey
Photo 3213

a splash of daisies

I am not a disciplined gardener. I randomly scatter seeds, seldom weed, and generally let nature run wild. I guess that's why I'm always drawn to daisies in flower beds. Their presence seems so intentional and I love their cheerful splash of white.
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, I love these daisies.
July 3rd, 2021  
