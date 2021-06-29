Sign up
Photo 3213
a splash of daisies
I am not a disciplined gardener. I randomly scatter seeds, seldom weed, and generally let nature run wild. I guess that's why I'm always drawn to daisies in flower beds. Their presence seems so intentional and I love their cheerful splash of white.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
flower
,
daisy
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof, I love these daisies.
July 3rd, 2021
