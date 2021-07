arriving home

I have been watching a pair of woodpeckers for several weeks now. I found what I thought was their hole, but could never catch them nearby. While walking I saw one land on the tree and disappear. I hurried over. That one flew away, but then the other arrived with a mouthful of bugs. It was quite irritated with my presence, and scolded me for quite awhile flitting from treetop to treetop. It finally decided I was not an imminent danger, and landed. ...