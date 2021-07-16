breakfast basket

The refrigerator died a few weeks ago. The repairman said it would be too costly to repair, and I'd still have an old refrigerator, so best get something new. Off to the store for a new refrigerator, which takes around three weeks to arrive. It's that covid supply problem, but at least I can get the one I want. In the meantime we are using the very old little refrigerator we wisely kept. It's not in the kitchen, hence the basket I use to gather what I need. In the morning it's breakfast fixings for the dogs and I. I don't mind it, but husband can't get used to the idea that he could gather things. Instead he makes multiple trips back and forth carrying one item at a time. It will be nice when we have a refrigerator in the kitchen again, but for now .. love my little wire basket.