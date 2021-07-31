Previous
Next
smokey sunsets by aecasey
Photo 3245

smokey sunsets

It seems the new mid-summer norm the past several years are days and days of smokey sunsets. This year they have come with air quality warnings and smoke so thick it obscures the horizons.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise