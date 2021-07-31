Sign up
Photo 3245
smokey sunsets
It seems the new mid-summer norm the past several years are days and days of smokey sunsets. This year they have come with air quality warnings and smoke so thick it obscures the horizons.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3529
photos
231
followers
176
following
Tags
sunset
,
smoke
,
seed
,
goatsbeard
